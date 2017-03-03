BITCOIN SURPASSES GOLD!!! So What?!?!

Bitcoin Surpasses Gold

Bitcoin (BTC) surpasses gold in value. The price of a single Bitcoin is currently $1,290.14 while an ounce of Gold is $1,234.50 as of this writing.

I'm a 32 year old male, the quintessential millennial, I have a PayPal account, I compare prices online before I go shopping, I use Walmart Pay and connect my bank account to everything. I follow stocks and commodities but lack the funds to ever "invest". I see my PS4 as a savings account because it holds it's value pretty damn well (I can always sell it or trade it for something if times get tough). Then I found Bitcoin.

I found Bitcoin in the summer of 2016. I bought my first bit of Bitcoin with a Walmart GiftCard on a site called localbitcoin.com. I wanted to play it safe and check out this cryptocurrency. I continued to watch bitcoin and started reading new articles everyday enriching and refining the information I had on this digital currency. I now use Coinbase to buy my Bitcoin and have started to expand into Etherium (ETH).

I find Bitcoin to a tremendous piece of futuristic technology. When I get paid I fill my bank account and pay off my credit card and whatever money I have left I buy Bitcoin from Coinbase. There is a small fee, which I don't mind, because Bitcoin just keeps reaching new highs and it makes up for the fees I'm charged. As I read the daily news on Bitcoin the analyst have given a range for bitcoin to reach between $2,000 - $20,000, but there is one thing that is consistent and everyone seems to agree on, IT'S GOING TO GO UP!!!

I see Bitcoin as a usable investment. Through Coinbase I found a Shift Card which fills out my own personal financial ecosystem. The Shift Card is connected to my Coinbase account and allows me to spend my Bitcoin anywhere Visa is accepted. Lately, with the constant upward momentum of bitcoin if I buy a bag of gummy worms with my shift card, 24 hours later I still have the same amount of money as though I never bought the gummy worms. I love it, it's like free gummy worms. I also have a wallet with BTC that I simply don't touch and just watch it.

With the price of BTC fluctuating and limited funds I see buying BTC a usable investment. A place to put my money that is better than any savings or checking account. When I ask the people around me what they think of Bitcoin I usually get a blank stare followed by the question, "What's Bitcoin?" Which to me is only an indicator of how much market is still available and how much higher the price will go.

I've always wanted to invest in Gold, silver, Apple Inc, and Walmart but I definitely don't have the money to be putting it in places I can't touch it. Bitcoin is perfect. If I bought some gold I could say "Yay, I have some gold" end of story. with BTC I can say "yay, I bought some bitcoins and then went and bought some Gummy Worms, regained what I spent on the Gummy Worms, and bought some more, Plus I have money growing in an account for my daughter, and I seem to be ahead of the curve cause nobody around me seems hip to this futuristic currency"

So, What's it mean that BTC has surpassed the price of Gold? I really don't know except to say that it is more valuable, easily obtainable, and going up. Say tuned for more on the cryptocurrency known as Bitcoin.