Russia, and the Sanctions. More Presidential Power

The United States of America is convinced that Russia is the reason Donald Trump got elected through the leaked emails and voter fraud uncovered within the DNC (Democratic National Committee). There are so many issues inherent in this accusation it's difficult to know exactly where to start.

Whether Russia did or did not sanction the hack seems no longer relevant. It's like my Uncle Danny who decided the washer was broken. We don't use the washer anymore, not because it's broke but because he thinks it's broke. Good enough, apparently.

A question as to whether the American public elected Donald Trump is also chomping at the bit in the accusation. Of course, we all are very well aware that the American public didn't elect Donald Trump, they elected some people (Electoral College) to elect Donald Trump which seems in its own right to alleviate the shadow cast over the election.

Now we see the acts of the President, statements of the President-Elect, and standing of the Russian government seem to be at odds. So what are "we the people" supposed to think? Like Mama says, "think whatever the hell you want". In the grand scheme of things nothing new has really surfaced. We know that foreign entities do whatever is in their power to gain information, leverage, and affect change that will in some way benefit their country. Our government has a world wide information dragnet collecting every piece of information tied to the internet, and we do it for "national security". How could we not expect Russia to employ whatever tactics available to ensure its own safety and security, considering the hell and death that has reined down from the Obama Administration.

All of that being said, we are left with the latest actions of the current administration responding by "discovering" some Russian spies, kicking them out of the country, closing two waterfront properties in Upper Brookville, N.Y., some seemingly vague "sanctions" against 3 companies believed to have facilitated and participate in the hacks, and the equally vague "sanctions" against Russia; and to what end? According to the New York Times, Obama also wrote an Executive Order granting himself and his successors power to retaliate for attempting to influence elections here or abroad. While it sounds innocuous anytime someone grants themselves power to do anything...we are living in a time of kings and ceasars as opposed to senates and democracy.

Let it be known that all future presidents can now call the washer broken and any country can be deemed to have broken it and thus, sanctioned. Let's hope future presidents don't find reason to use a newly granted power.